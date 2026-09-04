Dalit woman panchayat president alleges caste discrimination, seeks action against officials in TN

VILLUPURAM: Kodungal village panchayat president G Malarvizhi on Monday attempted to self-immolate at Villupuram Collectorate following administration inaction on her petition alleging caste discrimination. After police prevented her from self-immolating, she was allowed to submit her petition.

Her petition sought action by the Villupuram collector against the panchayat vice-president, her relative, and certain local officials over alleged caste discrimination, intimidation, interference in her official duties, and attempt to strip her of her administrative powers.

Malarvizhi told TNIE, "I belong to the Scheduled Caste community. Because of that, I was denied a chair at the panchayat office and prevented from hoisting the national flag during official occasions. I was also prevented from participating in panchayat-related activities for nearly four-and-a-half years."

She alleged that panchayat vice-president Muniyammal and her brother Kathavarayan, both caste Hindus, had kept the ward members under their influence and repeatedly threatened her with a no-confidence motion. "If I attempted to take decisions independently, the ward members would support a no-confidence motion and prevent me from functioning," she added.