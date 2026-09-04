Dalit woman panchayat president alleges caste discrimination, seeks action against officials in TN

VILLUPURAM: Kodungal village panchayat president G Malarvizhi on Monday attempted to self-immolate at Villupuram Collectorate following administration inaction on her petition alleging caste discrimination. After police prevented her from self-immolating, she was allowed to submit her petition.
Her petition sought action by the Villupuram collector against the panchayat vice-president, her relative, and certain local officials over alleged caste discrimination, intimidation, interference in her official duties, and attempt to strip her of her administrative powers.
Malarvizhi told TNIE, "I belong to the Scheduled Caste community. Because of that, I was denied a chair at the panchayat office and prevented from hoisting the national flag during official occasions. I was also prevented from participating in panchayat-related activities for nearly four-and-a-half years."
She alleged that panchayat vice-president Muniyammal and her brother Kathavarayan, both caste Hindus, had kept the ward members under their influence and repeatedly threatened her with a no-confidence motion. "If I attempted to take decisions independently, the ward members would support a no-confidence motion and prevent me from functioning," she added.
She had brought the issue to the notice of the previous Block Development Officer (BDO) and the present BDO. However, they advised her to adjust with Kathavarayan instead of taking action on her complaints, she alleged.
Malarvizhi further alleged that her cheque-signing authority had been taken away, and that cheques for payments relating to works she undertook were being withheld. She had also approached the Superintendent of Police's office with a complaint, a few months back. Following discussions, she claimed, the persons concerned had assured her that such incidents would not recur.
However, she alleged that the BDO, Kathavarayan, panchayat clerk Ramachandran, vice-president Muniyammal, and ward member Suresh subsequently pressured her to agree to an alleged commission of more than Rs 10 lakh in connection with 100-day employment scheme works. She claimed they ridiculed her and told her she could not do anything if she refused to cooperate.
Malarvizhi urged the Collector to inquire into her allegations, take action against those responsible, release the pending payments for completed works, and restore her cheque-signing authority.