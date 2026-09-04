DMK district secretaries who lose posts due to age norm may get state-level position

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin has assured senior party functionaries who may lose their district secretary posts due to the party’s new age and tenure rules that they will not be left without responsibilities. They are likely to be given suitable state-level posts based on their experience and organisational skills, sources said.
Stalin gave the assurance while addressing a meeting of the newly appointed headquarters representatives through video conference on Wednesday.
The DMK recently announced the restructuring of its organisational districts into 110. As part of the exercise, 76 headquarters representatives have been appointed, with two representatives for each revenue district, to supervise the reorganisation of party units.
According to party sources, the DMK also decided to increase the number of deputy general secretaries from the existing seven to 12. The number of deputy organisational secretaries is also expected to be increased from two to seven. Party sources said most of them are likely to be given state-level responsibilities, considering their long experience and work in strengthening the organisation.
Sources said those aged around 70 to 77 are expected to be considered for the additional deputy general secretary or deputy organisational secretary posts. However, there is uncertainty over the future role of Avudaiyappan and R Gandhi, who are both above 80 years of age.
Stalin also directed the headquarters representatives to complete the reorganisation of area, town, union, town panchayat, ward and branch units within 15 days and submit the details to the party headquarters.