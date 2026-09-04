DMK district secretaries who lose posts due to age norm may get state-level position

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin has assured senior party functionaries who may lose their district secretary posts due to the party’s new age and tenure rules that they will not be left without responsibilities. They are likely to be given suitable state-level posts based on their experience and organisational skills, sources said.

Stalin gave the assurance while addressing a meeting of the newly appointed headquarters representatives through video conference on Wednesday.

The DMK recently announced the restructuring of its organisational districts into 110. As part of the exercise, 76 headquarters representatives have been appointed, with two representatives for each revenue district, to supervise the reorganisation of party units.