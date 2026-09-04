DMK grills TN govt over poor law and order, CM Vijay promises reply on Monday

CHENNAI: The Assembly witnessed nearly two hours of chaos during the discussions on the demand for grants for the police and fire and rescue services departments on Thursday, as the opposition DMK and the ruling TVK engaged in a heated argument over the law and order situation in the state.

Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin said that more than 550 grave crimes, including 10 cases of honour killings, eight custodial deaths, 200 murders and 300 sexual offences against women and children, were reported in the 116-day-rule of the TVK government.

Citing the incident in Thoothukudi where a woman was sexually assaulted by two persons, including a TVK functionary, and an MLA of the party allegedly trying to broker a deal between the survivor and the perpetrator, Udhayanidhi pointed out no action has been taken against the MLA so far.

To this, Minister for Rural Development and Water Resources N Anand shot back saying, as soon as the complaint was lodged, a case was registered and the two perpetrators were arrested.

The TVK functionary was removed from the party immediately, and a probe revealed that the MLA was not involved in the case, he said, adding that TVK is not like DMK “that takes more than 10 days to register a case if a lower-tier partyman is involved in a case”. This led to an uproar from the DMK side, with TVK MLAs rising in support of Anand.