Doctor, nurse posted at Kuzhumikkarai UPHC following plaint from residents

TIRUCHY: A doctor and a nurse have been posted at the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) at Kuzhumikkarai in Alwarthoppu in Tiruchy after a report published in TNIE highlighted the difficulties of residents due to the absence of a doctor and a nurse at the centre. The move has brought relief to residents of Alwarthoppu, Mettutheru, Steelthoppu, Kajathoppu and Hidayath Nagar in Wards 28 and 29, who had been forced to travel to other government health centres or approach private hospitals for treatment.

The report was published on September 1, after residents complained that the doctor and nurse at the UPHC had been shifted to other hospitals for administrative reasons. The absence of the two key staff members had affected regular medical services at the facility, which caters to over 1,000 families.

Following this, Tiruchy Corporation authorities ordered the posting of a doctor and a staff nurse at the UPHC on the same day. Both have now resumed duty. Around 130 patients have received treatment at the UPHC in the past three days after the doctor and staff nurse returned, sources said. The centre usually receives more over 80 patients a day for various ailments.