Ex-AIADMK min’s son kills brother in property tiff

PUDUKKOTTAI: The son of former AIADMK minister A Venkatachalam was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his younger brother following a property dispute at Vadakadu in the district.

The police identified the accused as Rajapandian (42), and the deceased as Rajarajan (40). Rajapandian was Venkatachalam’s son from his first wife, while Rajarajan was his son from his second wife. Preliminary investigation revealed that the brothers had a long-standing dispute over a house in Vadakadu, where Rajarajan had been living with his family.

Last year, Rajapandian, who is also the state deputy secretary of the AIADMK’s Amma Peravai, allegedly locked the house and evicted Rajarajan and his family. The dispute subsequently went to court and an order came in favour of Rajarajan that the keys to the house be handed over to his family.

Acting on the court’s order, Rajarajan’s family reopened the house on Thursday morning and began cleaning the premises. Police said Rajapandian, who lives nearby, objected to this and picked up an argument with his brother.

During an altercation that followed, Rajapandian allegedly took a knife, prompting Rajarajan to run into a nearby house. Rajapandian allegedly followed him and attacked him. The accused then picked up an LPG cylinder found nearby and crushed his face with it.

Following the incident, Rajarajan’s relatives blocked Pudukkottai-Pattukkottai road, demanding action. A case has been registered against Rajapandian.