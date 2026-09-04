Make Tamil principal language of Madras HC, says Assembly resolution

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution urging the union government to recognise Tamil as the principal language of the Madras High Court and take immediate steps to allow Tamil in court proceedings.

Moving the resolution, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said the Constitution provides legal avenues for states to use their official languages. Tamil has been the official language of TN under the TN Official Language Act, 1956.

The resolution pointed out that Sections 4-A and 4-B of the Act already provide for recording evidence in Tamil and issuing judgments, decrees and orders in Tamil in civil and criminal courts, tribunals, rent courts and revenue courts functioning under the high court.

It also referred to Article 348(2) of the Constitution, under which the governor of a state, with the prior consent of the President, can authorise the use of the state’s official language in high court proceedings. Section 7 of the Official Languages Act, 1963, also provides for the use of a state’s official language, in addition to English, in high court judgments, decrees and orders.