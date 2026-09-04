Make Tamil principal language of Madras HC, says Assembly resolution

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution urging the union government to recognise Tamil as the principal language of the Madras High Court and take immediate steps to allow Tamil in court proceedings.
Moving the resolution, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said the Constitution provides legal avenues for states to use their official languages. Tamil has been the official language of TN under the TN Official Language Act, 1956.
The resolution pointed out that Sections 4-A and 4-B of the Act already provide for recording evidence in Tamil and issuing judgments, decrees and orders in Tamil in civil and criminal courts, tribunals, rent courts and revenue courts functioning under the high court.
It also referred to Article 348(2) of the Constitution, under which the governor of a state, with the prior consent of the President, can authorise the use of the state’s official language in high court proceedings. Section 7 of the Official Languages Act, 1963, also provides for the use of a state’s official language, in addition to English, in high court judgments, decrees and orders.
The resolution recalled that the Assembly had unanimously passed a similar resolution on December 6, 2006, seeking the use of Tamil in the Madras HC. However, the proposal did not receive the approval of the SC’s full court.
The government said developments in legal Tamil, translation, e-Courts, technology-enabled translation and legal databases have created better conditions for use of Tamil in the HC. It noted that advances in AI now make simultaneous translation of Tamil speech into English possible.
The resolution urged the centre to establish procedures for filing petitions and presenting arguments in Tamil, ensure that all judgments, decrees and orders are made available in Tamil, and provide training in legal Tamil and translation for judges, advocates and court staff. It urged the centre to take measures based on proposals to be forwarded by the Governor under Article 348(2) and Section 7 of Official Languages Act.