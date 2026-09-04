Motor Sports City to put TN on F1 map

CHENNAI: The roar of engines and the smell of burning rubber would soon give the state the much-needed adrenaline push, as Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced establishing a Motor Sports City with an international-standard racing track and facilities capable of hosting Formula 1, Formula 2, Formula 3 and Formula 4 races.

Making the announcement under Rule 110 in the Assembly, Vijay said the project would seek to promote sports tourism, encourage the growing interest in motor sports among youngsters and provide them with training and competition opportunities to develop athletes capable of competing at national and international levels.

The proposed city will have a world-class motor sports racing track, modern infrastructure and training facilities. It is also expected to strengthen the state’s position as a major international motor sports hub.

Tamil Nadu is a leading automobile manufacturing state, with a strong ecosystem of vehicle manufacturers and ancillary industries. Motor sports vehicle manufacturing units are also operating in Coimbatore, the chief minister said.

The state already has two key racing facilities — the Madras International Circuit at Irungattukottai near Chennai and the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore — which host national-level F3 and F4 races. The new project is expected to create opportunities in specialised vehicle manufacturing, employment and help the economy grow.