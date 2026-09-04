Nine boys booked under Pocso for torturing classmate in TN

THOOTHUKUDI: Nine boys of a government school have been detained on charges of sexually torturing their classmate recently. They were shifted to the borstal school in Tirunelveli late on Wednesday after a case was registered under the Pocso Act and were produced before Juvenile Justice Board.

The incident came to light after the parents of the traumatised boy took the matter to the class teacher, and later a formal complaint was filed at the All-Women Police Station, Vilathikulam, leading to the FIR under the sections of the BNS and the Pocso Act.

Sources said that the suspects had allegedly assaulted their classmate, removed his trousers, squeezed his private parts and sprinkled chilli powder.