Sports push: TN CM announces world-class Olympic City in Chennai

CHENNAI: A world-class TN Olympic City in Chennai, with the facility envisaged as an integrated sports complex aimed at producing athletes capable of winning medals at the Olympics and other international sporting events, will be established by the state government.

Making the announcement under Rule 110 in the Assembly on Thursday, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said the Olympic City would be developed through the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) to enable the state’s sportspersons win a greater number of medals at the Olympics and other international competitions.

According to the announcement, the Olympic City will have world-class sporting arenas, state-of-the-art sports equipment, a high performance training centre, sports science and sports medicine centres, besides accommodation facilities for athletes and coaches. The complex is also intended to host national and international-level sporting events.