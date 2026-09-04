Three sisters among four killed as private college bus hits moped in TN

NAMAKKAL: Four students, including three sisters, were killed after the two-wheeler they were travelling on was hit by a private college bus near Elachipalayam in Namakkal on Thursday evening.

The deceased were identified as S Subitha Kalaiselvi (19), a second-year student of the Tiruvalluvar Government Arts and Science College in Rasipuram and her younger sisters, S Nivetha (17), a Class 11 student, and S Dhanushree (13), a Class 7 student. The fourth victim was R Abinaya (12), a Class 6 student and a relative of the three sisters.

All four were residents of Sakkarampalayam Pudur. Nivetha, Dhanushree and Abinaya were studying at the government higher secondary school in Elachipalayam.

According to police, Kalaiselvi had gone to the government school on Thursday evening to pick up her younger sisters. Abinaya, who was also studying at the same school, tagged along.

Kalaiselvi then rode the moped with the three towards Sakkarampalayam Pudur when a private college bus hit the vehicle, throwing all four riders on the road. While two were killed on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries while being taken for treatment, police said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.