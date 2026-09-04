TN CM Vijay promises 29,108 new police posts in five years

CHENNAI: To address the shortage of personnel in the police department, Chief Minister Vijay on Thursday announced a slew of measures, including creation of 29,108 new posts over the next five years.

A total of 10,000 police personnel, half of them women, would be recruited this year, the CM said. “The state government will increase the representation of women in the police force from the present 22% to 30%,” Vijay added.

Underscoring the need to address crime against women and drug menace, the CM said the new posts will include positions in Singappen Special Task Force and Anti-Narcotics Force.

Family members of cops who die in line of duty to get Rs 1 crore

The CM made the announcements while presenting the demand for grants for the home department in the Assembly. The police force would be modernised as the state is planning to spend Rs 212 crore on AI digital forensics, real-time surveillance, modern communication systems and command centres, the CM said.

The contingency funds provided to police stations will also be substantially increased. Depending on their classification, the allocation will be raised from Rs 3,750, Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,250 to Rs 30,000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively, Vijay added.

The government also announced enhanced compensation for police personnel and their families. Families of personnel, who die in the line of duty while displaying exceptional courage, will receive Rs 1 crore. The ex gratia payment for personnel who die, suffer disability or sustain injuries while in service will be increased from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.