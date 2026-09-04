TN CM Vijay promises 29,108 new police posts in five years

CHENNAI: To address the shortage of personnel in the police department, Chief Minister Vijay on Thursday announced a slew of measures, including creation of 29,108 new posts over the next five years.
A total of 10,000 police personnel, half of them women, would be recruited this year, the CM said. “The state government will increase the representation of women in the police force from the present 22% to 30%,” Vijay added.
Underscoring the need to address crime against women and drug menace, the CM said the new posts will include positions in Singappen Special Task Force and Anti-Narcotics Force.
Family members of cops who die in line of duty to get Rs 1 crore
The CM made the announcements while presenting the demand for grants for the home department in the Assembly. The police force would be modernised as the state is planning to spend Rs 212 crore on AI digital forensics, real-time surveillance, modern communication systems and command centres, the CM said.
The contingency funds provided to police stations will also be substantially increased. Depending on their classification, the allocation will be raised from Rs 3,750, Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,250 to Rs 30,000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively, Vijay added.
The government also announced enhanced compensation for police personnel and their families. Families of personnel, who die in the line of duty while displaying exceptional courage, will receive Rs 1 crore. The ex gratia payment for personnel who die, suffer disability or sustain injuries while in service will be increased from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.
To promote drug-free villages, the government will select 50 villages every year and award Rs 10 lakh each for infrastructure development under a special scheme.
The CM also announced measures to strengthen forensic capabilities. Two new DNA testing facilities will be established at the regional forensic science laboratories in Salem and Villupuram at an estimated Rs 14 crore.
Cyber-forensic divisions will be set up in Salem and Tirunelveli at Rs 18.73 crore. The ballistic division of the Chennai forensic laboratory will be equipped with an Automated Ballistic Identification System at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore.
In the fire and rescue services department, the designation of ‘Fireman’ will be changed to ‘Firefighter’. Women will be recruited to the force to ensure greater participation and provide specialised assistance during rescue operations involving women and children, the CM said.
The department will also be equipped with 50 scuba suits, 25 surveillance drones and 10 payload drones at a combined cost of Rs 4.20 crore. Five air compressors for breathing apparatus will be procured at `65 lakh.
A total of 10 fire-safety inspection teams will be created at Rs 3.20 crore.
The number of CM’s Fire Service Medals awarded on Pongal will be doubled from 120 to 240. The cash component of the award will also be increased from Rs 400 to Rs 500.
Don’t run away: CM
After LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin sought to corner Vijay over alleged spike in crimes and poor law and order, the CM said he will answer all the charges on Monday. “But don’t run away when I start speaking,” the CM said before leaving the Assembly