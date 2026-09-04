Vellore initiative empowers autistic adults through skills, handmade products and dignity

VELLORE: An array of wooden hair clips, handmade earrings, canvas paintings, a collection of painted pottery and jute bags, and many other handmade goods are on vibrant display at Made by Special Hands, a shop initiated to channel the creativity of autistic individuals.

Brainchild of the Day Activity Centre (DAC) in Sathuvachari and Autism Residential Community in Anaicut, the initiative was was inaugurated last year in Sathuvachari to address an important question: Who will take care of an autistic child as they transition into adulthood, and what will happen to them after their parents pass away?” Made by Special Hands. The DAC and ARC empower these adults by offering dignified skill development through subject-matter experts so that they can manage their basic needs independently.

"These items are made by the children from our centre with the help of instructors," Founder Pradeep Jeyathilak said. "Autism is a developmental disorder; it is not a mental illness. Every autistic person needs lifelong support. The biggest challenge we have as a society is to comprehend who will care for the individual after their parents are gone," Jeyathilak added.

India does not have a single, dedicated national autism census from the ICMR or the Ministry of Health, so it is not possible to estimate the exact number of individuals living with autism in the country. Yet, an estimated 1 in 68 children in India aged 2–9 are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), according to a 2024 commentary in the peer-reviewed journal Indian Paediatrics. Jeyathilak’s son Sharan (28) was diagnosed with ASD when he was 17 months old. He highlights a significant gap in understanding the realities of living with ASD among bureaucrats who execute direct welfare measures for affected individuals. He believes parents of children with disabilities possess a much deeper awareness of the disorder than officials do.