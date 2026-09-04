Vijay as PM candidate not TVK’s official stand: Food Minister P Venkataramanan

CHENNAI: Food Minister P Venkataramanan, who is also the TVK treasurer, said on Thursday that some MLAs had expressed their wish to see Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay as the prime ministerial candidate in the 2029 Lok Sabha election, but clarified that it is not the official position of the party.

Speaking to reporters after launching the sale of onions at a subsidised price of Rs 35 per kg at a TUCS fair price shop in Alwarpet, along with Cooperation Minister V Gandhiraj, Venkataramanan said that only some MLAs had made such remarks and that no minister had spoken about Vijay as a potential PM candidate.

On the subsidised onion sale, Venkataramanan said the sale has been launched at 8,914 fair price shops across the state, covering around 35% of ration card holders. “Each family will be provided 1 kg of onion per ration card. We will extend the sale to rural fair price shops as well,” he said.

He further said the opposition had already raised concerns over the hike in prices of sugar and other essential commodities. “We are exploring the possibility of selling sugar at subsidised rates,” he added.