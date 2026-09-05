After Madras HC rap, SIT formed to probe Nanguneri murders

TIRUNELVELI: The Tirunelveli district police have formed an SIT to strengthen the probe into the Nanguneri double-murder case following adverse observations made by the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC.

Additional SP(CWC) Shanmugam heads the five-member SIT. Nanguneri DSP Satheesh Kannan, Nanguneri Crime Police Station Inspector Sankareshwari, and two SIs—Kathiresan (Kalakkad) and Sahaya Robin Shalu (Moolakarapatti)—are the other members, said a police statement.

On March 2, seven history-sheeters, who belong to an MBC community, went on a rampage with sickles at Perumpathu village, killing an SC resident and a migrant from Odisha and injuring several others from BC communities.

“The SIT will conduct a comprehensive review of the evidence collected. It will also conduct an inquiry into the motive, background of the incident and other aspects.

The functioning of the SIT will be directly monitored by Vijayendra Bidari, IG, South Zone, and R Thirunavukkarasu, DIG, Tirunelveli Range,” the statement added.