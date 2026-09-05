Cauvery reaches Mukkombu, but Mettur water level worries farmers

TIRUCHY: As water released from the Mettur dam reached the Mukkombu barrage on Friday, there was little enthusiasm among farmers, who usually celebrate its arrival by showering flowers and paddy seeds.

A few farmers’ representatives, who gathered at Mukkombu, said they are not enthusiastic as the storage level in the Mettur reservoir is low and samba cultivation with the available water would not be feasible.

Water is typically released from Mettur dam on the customary date of June 12 every year for cultivation in the Cauvery delta. However, the southwest monsoon failed to bring timely rain in Cauvery catchment areas of Karnataka this year, resulting in inadequate inflow into the dam.

As a result, the farmers were unable to take up kuruvai cultivation fully by depending on Cauvery water. Even in the areas where cultivation is carried out using groundwater, farmers said they could not harvest the crop fully and suffered heavy losses.

The TN government released water from Mettur dam only after the surplus from Karnataka reservoirs was released into Cauvery, boosting the dam storage to 90 ft against its full reservoir level of 120 ft. Ayilai Sivasuriyan, district secretary of the TN Farmers Association affiliated to the CPI, said,