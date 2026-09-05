Drought-hit Tiruppur deer herds face water crisis; villagers seek relocation, protection

TIRUPPUR: Villagers and social activists urged that the spotted deer inhabiting patta lands and river basins in the Avinashi and Kangeyam areas of Tiruppur be relocated, or that facilities, including drinking water, be provided to them as they struggle amidst severe drought conditions.

R Selvaraj, a villager from Nathakadaiyur and CPM's taluk committee member of Kangeyam, said, "More than 100 spotted deer are living in Konnapalayam village under the Palayakottai panchayat in Kangeyam taluk, Tiruppur. They are found in government poramboke land as well as private land nearby."

"With the region facing severe drought, the herd is struggling to find drinking water. At night, many of them are forced to travel several kilometres in search of water, exposing them to the risk of road accidents and other dangers. Therefore, the forest department should conduct an immediate survey and protect the herd. They should provide drinking water facilities in areas where the deer are found. Otherwise, the department should safely relocate them to suitable forest habitats to ensure their safety and long-term survival," he added.

K Palanisamy, a villager from Maraiyur, said, "A large number of spotted deer live in the Orathupalayam Dam area. The forest department should conduct a survey and should take appropriate measures to protect them or relocate them."