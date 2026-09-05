Drought-hit Tiruppur deer herds face water crisis; villagers seek relocation, protection

TIRUPPUR: Villagers and social activists urged that the spotted deer inhabiting patta lands and river basins in the Avinashi and Kangeyam areas of Tiruppur be relocated, or that facilities, including drinking water, be provided to them as they struggle amidst severe drought conditions.
R Selvaraj, a villager from Nathakadaiyur and CPM's taluk committee member of Kangeyam, said, "More than 100 spotted deer are living in Konnapalayam village under the Palayakottai panchayat in Kangeyam taluk, Tiruppur. They are found in government poramboke land as well as private land nearby."
"With the region facing severe drought, the herd is struggling to find drinking water. At night, many of them are forced to travel several kilometres in search of water, exposing them to the risk of road accidents and other dangers. Therefore, the forest department should conduct an immediate survey and protect the herd. They should provide drinking water facilities in areas where the deer are found. Otherwise, the department should safely relocate them to suitable forest habitats to ensure their safety and long-term survival," he added.
K Palanisamy, a villager from Maraiyur, said, "A large number of spotted deer live in the Orathupalayam Dam area. The forest department should conduct a survey and should take appropriate measures to protect them or relocate them."
Similarly, there has been a long-standing demand to relocate the deer herd inhabiting the Kousika River Basin in Avinashi. The demand arises because a herd of thousands of deer frequently enters agricultural land adjacent to the river basin and damages the crops. Villagers pointed out that they are frequently killed by stray dogs and get caught in road accidents.
However, R Gurusamy, a farmer from Samanthankottai village, said he does not mind that the herd lives on his 50-acre farmland. The forest department awarded him an award in recognition of this, according to sources.
"There is not much wildlife that hunts deer in the Kausika basin. As a result, their numbers have increased. They eagerly eat the fruits of the Prosopis juliflora and stay close to the plants. If the forest department takes over the PWD tanks located near the river basin and provides facilities such as drinking water for the deer, the animals could be relocated gradually," said G Joseph, retired forester and social activist.
B Rajesh, deputy director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (Tiruppur Forest Division), stated that there is currently no proposal to relocate the deer herds found in various parts of the district. "Facilities, including drinking water, will be arranged in the coming days at locations where it is needed," he added.