Forest fire in Sathyamangalam tiger reserve brought under control after 48 hours

ERODE: The forest fire that broke out on the Kambathurayan Giri Hills within the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) has been brought under control. According to forest officials, due to the severe drought conditions in the region, a forest fire broke out on Tuesday at the Kambathurayan Giri Hill, which falls under the Sathyamangalam forest range, STR.

Upon receiving information, a rapid response measure was immediately initiated under direct orders of the Field Director, K Rajkumar. An emergency response team comprising about 150 personnel, including frontline forest staff and local volunteers, was mobilised for fire-fighting efforts.

The operation was spearheaded by the Deputy Director of STR, S Gautham. Through continuous efforts for about 48 hours, the forest fire was brought under full control by 8 pm on Thursday.

No damage was caused to other forest wealth, trees, or wildlife, according to officials.

The public should strictly avoid any activities that could spark fires near the reserve forest boundaries, especially during dry conditions, they said. Public cooperation is required to protect forest and wildlife, officials added.