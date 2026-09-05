Madurai civic body orders inquiry after sanitation workers seen cleaning drain with bare hands

MADURAI: The Madurai city corporation has ordered an inquiry after a video purportedly showing two sanitation workers were seen removing silt and waste from a clogged open drain with bare hands went viral.

According to sources, the incident happened in Vilangudi in ward 20 earlier this week. The councillor C Nagajothi of the AIADMK told TNIE that she engaged the workers due to an “emergency situation” and could not find protective gear for them.

Activists slammed the corporation which claims that protective equipment are provided to all workers. Expressing concerns over the safety and dignity of civic workers, they called for a comprehensive review of safety protocols, particularly as monsoon approaches.

“Clogging and drain-related issues are likely to surface frequently during the monsoon. The corporation should take preventive measures and ensure workers are provided adequate safety gear so they are not exposed to sewage and contaminated water,” said city-based activist T Nageshwaran.

Speaking to TNIE, Ward 20 councillor C Nagajothi said adequate safety equipment were available during the operation. “Considering the severity of the clogging issue, we acted quickly and made the workers carry out the unclogging work. We realised our mistake later and I personally purchased gloves and masks for the workers,” she said.

Nagajothi added that she has urged the corporation administration to ensure protective equipment is supplied to sanitation workers across all 100 wards.

Corporation officials said all sanitation workers had been provided with safety gear and instructed to use it while carrying out cleaning operations. Officials added that appropriate action would be taken after receiving the inquiry report.