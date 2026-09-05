Madurai court sets aside conviction of four advocates in contempt case

MADURAI: The 1st Additional District and Sessions Court of Madurai recently set aside the conviction and fine of Rs 100 each imposed on four advocates in contempt proceedings initiated against them by JM V of Madurai for disrupting court proceedings and insulting her on January 19.

According to the judgment, one of the advocates had moved a petition seeking issuance of a search warrant at SS Colony police station alleging his client was illegally detained there despite an interim HC order against his arrest.

First additional district judge S John Sundarlal Suresh said the CCTV footage of the court did not reveal any intentional interruption of the proceedings or insult of the magistrate. Moreover, the contempt proceedings became illegal as they were not completed on the same day, he added, and expunged certain remarks made by the magistrate in her order.