Man forces Class 8 girl to mix cow dung powder in breakfast sambar, arrested

ERODE: The district police on Thursday night arrested a 35-year-old driver for allegedly coaxing a girl student to mix cow dung powder in the sambar served for breakfast under the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast scheme, and avenge his wife’s dismissal from a middle school near Sathyamangalam. No students, however, were affected because the girl allegedly adulterated only the sample.

The Ramabaiyalur government middle school has 51 students. “On the morning of August 31, Revathi, a teacher, checked sample of the breakfast prepared at the school. At that time, the sambar was more yellow than usual and had a bitter taste. The teacher informed the headmistress about it that afternoon,” a source said.

“As the cook, Ponnammal, was not in at that time, the headmistress held inquiries the next morning. It was then found out that a Class 8 girl student had mixed cow dung powder in the sample,” the source added.

When the teachers subsequently questioned the girl, she pointed towards B Arumugam of Ramabaiyalur.

“Arumugam and the student are from the same locality. Earlier, Arumugam’s wife, Alammal, worked as a cook at the school on a contractual basis. Due to shortcomings in her work, she was removed about a month and a half ago,” a police official said.

“With the intention of seeking vengeance for his wife, Arumugam had been forcing the student to mix dung powder,” the official added.

The headmistress lodged a complaint with the Sathyamangalam police on Wednesday who then arrested Arumugam on Thursday night. District CEO E Maanvizhi said the girl student has been counselled.