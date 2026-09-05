MGR Medical University probes ‘special treatment’ allegations involving Pudukottai dental student

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University has commenced inquiry into allegations that the authorities of the Government Dental College and Hospital in Pudukkottai are giving “special treatment” to a third-year BDS student.

In their complaint to the registrar of the university and the examinations controller on August 11, the students alleged though the third-year student, who got the admission under All India Quota (AIQ), was absent from March to July and fell short of the mandatory attendance percentage (75%) prescribed, his records were fraudulently updated to show he had sufficient attendance.

The students further alleged an assistant professor at the college along with the administration and office staff helped the student in the malpractice.

They said even after filing the complaint, the student was given a hall ticket and was allowed to write the university exams for the semester under the watch of the assistant professor who was the invigilator. They claimed even the student’s answer sheet was half completed before he walked into the exam hall.

As their previous complaint was not fruitful, on August 28, the students sourced the original attendance registers and forwarded them to the university.

The students said the assistant professor who helped third-year student is running a NEET coaching centre in Puducherry, where the student worked.

Sources said the university sent an email to the dean of the college, asking him to submit the original attendance record of the student.

Dr S Pushkala, university vice chancellor (in-charge), told TNIE the ‘exemplary discipline committee’ of the university is conducting a detailed inquiry on the allegations.

Once the inquiry is over, the report will be submitted to the health secretary. Based on the report, only the Directorate of Medical Education and Research can take action, she added.