Minister N Marie Wilson appears before Puducherry court in kin assault case

PUDUCHERRY: Finance Minister N Marie Wilson appeared before the Judicial Magistrate Court-II in Puducherry on Friday in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly assaulting his brother and sister-in-law.

Lawspet police had registered the case after Wilson allegedly broke into the house of his brother N Marie Claude at Ezhil Nagar in Puducherry, and assaulted Claude and his wife M Caroline Claude on August 8, 2022. The case is pending before the JM Court-I.

The court had directed Wilson to appear and receive the chargesheet, but he had been absent on several occasions. Wilson had also approached the Madras High Court mediation centre to settle the dispute, but the mediation failed.

JM V Cheralathan, who was hearing the case, was transferred last week. The case came up for hearing on Friday before JM-II, P Chandrasekar. The hearing is adjourned to September 9. Wilson appeared before the court and received the chargesheet.

Later, talking to reporters, Marie Claude said, “Ever since the case came up for hearing, I have been receiving continuous threats. Fearing for my life, I had been staying in Dubai.”