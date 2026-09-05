Perundurai Court rejects Forest Department plea to relocate 11 exotic animals to Vandalur zoo

ERODE: The judicial magistrate court in Perundurai has dismissed the forest department’s appeal to relocate the 11 exotic animals seized from a farmhouse to Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur.

N Moorthy, judicial magistrate, in his order, said in the current scenario, considering the welfare and stress of the animals, it would be optimal for the animals to remain on the farm of the current owner, S K Keshavanathan.

The forest department registered a case against Keshavanathan from Perundurai after finding that he was keeping 11 exotic animals, including two lar gibbons, without registration.

The case follows the circulation of a video showing actor Vikram with a lar gibbon. The forest department inspected Keshavanathan’s farmhouse and conducted an inquiry into the possession and movement of the animal. The inquiry led to the seizure of 11 animals.

The judicial magistrate said, “The animals could be kept in the custody of Kesavanathan on an interim basis.” The magistrate also directed Keshavanathan to file a surety bond undertaking to surrender the animals if ordered by it or an appellate court.