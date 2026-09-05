Sengottaiyan declines to comment on Congress Minister's threat to quit over PM candidate issue

COIMBATORE: Senior TVK Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Friday declined to comment on Tourism Minister S Rajeshkumar of the Congress reportedly saying that his party would walk out of Chief Minister Vijay's cabinet if Rahul Gandhi is not accepted as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

When reporters sought his reaction at Coimbatore airport, Sengottaiyan said, "Please do not put me in trouble by asking me to comment on this."

Asked who would be the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2029 Lok Sabha polls, he said Chief Minister Vijay is clear on it. "The people of Tamil Nadu have voted for him (CM Vijay) with hope in him.

He has achieved a massive victory within two years of launching the party. He got the symbol for the party in just two months and he is taking all efforts to protect the people of Tamil Nadu and to bring schemes that people desire," he said.

Sengottaiyan said "CM Vijay is issuing new announcements department-wise under Rule 110 at assembly with his thought and vision to bring change in every department and issuing announcements under Rule 110 as per need is a routine practice".