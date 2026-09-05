Tamil Nadu families await missing kin as DNA sample collection faces delays

CHENNAI: Ten days after the devastating flash floods hit Nepal, families of the pilgrims from Chennai, who remain untraceable, continue to await updates about their loved ones with bated breath. Adding to their distress is the confusion surrounding the collection of blood samples from them for DNA testing to identify their missing kin.
While the Non-Resident Tamil Welfare Department on Thursday announced three labs in Chennai, Thanjavur, and Madurai for DNA sample collection, the delay in appointing a medical officer to oversee the process has left the families in limbo. In Puducherry, however, samples were collected from the close relatives of all three missing women on Thursday.
N Maravel (55), a travel agency operator from Chromepet, whose son Sathya Narayanan (28) was also on the Nepal trip, told TNIE, “When I contacted the person whose number was given in the press release and asked when I could give the sample, I was told to wait as a medical officer was yet to be appointed.”
Seconding him, the son of a missing couple from Ekkatuthangal told TNIE, “I tried giving the blood sample, but was asked to bring a letter from my district collector and a CSR from the local police station stating that my parents were missing. Though it was not a demand, they said it would be helpful. But, when I went to the station close to my house, I was told to go to Chromepet station as the travel agency is there.”
When TNIE contacted Director of Forensic Sciences Department (Chennai) Khaja Moideen on Friday morning, he said a medical officer had not yet been appointed for the process. However, in the evening, he said the appointment would be made by end of the day. “From Saturday morning, we hope to start the collection process,” he said.
Meanwhile, a family from Kodangipatti village has sought Theni district administration’s help to trace three members — N Selvam (48), his mother N Saraswathi (68), and S Chithradevi (40) — who are missing. “Though I came to know about the DNA sample collection, the department gave no information,” Selvam’s brother N Sathyanathan told TNIE.
In Coimbatore, a district administration official said they received communication on Friday that a few among the 85 TN victims were from Coimbatore. The administration has sought further details and clarification from the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils. Blood samples of 16 missing pilgrims from Thanjavur and two from Tiruvarur will be collected at the Government Thanjavur Medical College Hospital today.
(With inputs from Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam @ Theni, N Ramesh @ Thanjavur and M Saravanan @ Coimbatore)