Tamil Nadu families await missing kin as DNA sample collection faces delays

CHENNAI: Ten days after the devastating flash floods hit Nepal, families of the pilgrims from Chennai, who remain untraceable, continue to await updates about their loved ones with bated breath. Adding to their distress is the confusion surrounding the collection of blood samples from them for DNA testing to identify their missing kin.

While the Non-Resident Tamil Welfare Department on Thursday announced three labs in Chennai, Thanjavur, and Madurai for DNA sample collection, the delay in appointing a medical officer to oversee the process has left the families in limbo. In Puducherry, however, samples were collected from the close relatives of all three missing women on Thursday.

N Maravel (55), a travel agency operator from Chromepet, whose son Sathya Narayanan (28) was also on the Nepal trip, told TNIE, “When I contacted the person whose number was given in the press release and asked when I could give the sample, I was told to wait as a medical officer was yet to be appointed.”

Seconding him, the son of a missing couple from Ekkatuthangal told TNIE, “I tried giving the blood sample, but was asked to bring a letter from my district collector and a CSR from the local police station stating that my parents were missing. Though it was not a demand, they said it would be helpful. But, when I went to the station close to my house, I was told to go to Chromepet station as the travel agency is there.”