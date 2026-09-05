Tamil Nadu SI recruitment row: Policy note sparks confusion over physical test status

CHENNAI: A reference in the police department’s Demand for Grants policy note tabled by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in the Assembly on Thursday paved the way for confusion among sub-inspector aspirants, as the Tamil version says the physical fitness test for the recruitment had been completed, though results of the written examination are yet to be announced.

On page 258 of the Tamil version of the policy note, the department recorded the physical fitness test for SI recruitment was completed, even as the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) is still in the process of recruiting 1,352 SIs, and candidates who appeared for the written examination are still awaiting results.

The English version of the policy note states, “The board (TNUSRB) will shortly release the results for the second stage of selection, which will be conducted in a ratio of 1:5 and will include Certificate Verification, Physical Measurement Test, Physical Efficiency Test, and Physical Endurance Competitions.”

The fitness test is conducted after candidates clear the written examination. “As the written examination results are yet to be declared, when was the physical fitness test conducted? Who participated in it and on what basis was it recorded as completed in the Demand for Grants note?” a TNUSRB aspirant told TNIE.

M Dinesh Kumar (30), an aspirant from Madurai, said the recruitment should be completed this year as per schedule and candidates should not suffer because of delays. “It is concerning that the policy note records the fitness test as completed. If the recruitment is delayed further, the government should provide age relaxation to eligible candidates,” he said.