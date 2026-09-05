Tasmac staff rage against bottle buy-back scheme, shut 400 outlets

CHENNAI/THANJAVUR: Over 400 Tasmac shops remained shut in six districts, including Thanjavur, Ranipet, and Vellore, on Friday, according to AITUC, as the employees staged a protest demanding additional staff to handle the bottles as part of the buy-back scheme.

Tasmac officials, however, claimed that the shops were not completely closed, and the issue was resolved after temporary interventions.

Speaking to TNIE on condition of anonymity, an employee working at a Tasmac outlet in Chennai said that they are not against selling liquor at the maximum retail price (MRP), but wanted the government to address the grassroots-level issues.

“Until now they have not given additional staff or separate staff for the empty bottle buy-back scheme, which includes stickering the bottles to collect them and paying Rs 10 per bottle (deposit money) to customers. For this, if we deploy people on our own, it incurs additional expense, and the government has to cover that,” the Tasmac employee said.

The employees also condemned the suspension of over 200 employees across the state on various charges.

“If the state government takes care of the shop expenses, why would an employee collect additional money for liquor?” a Tasmac employee asked, adding that they are protesting by shutting the shop to avoid additional work and additional money collected for that work.

When asked about it, a senior official in Tasmac said that they have floated a tender to identify a vendor to collect the buy-back bottles and it would be finalised by early October.