Teachers Recruitment Board plans to go 100% online

CHENNAI: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), which conducts eligibility tests and direct recruitment for government educational institutions, is set to make its recruitment process almost entirely online, with a slew of technology-enabled reforms to streamline applications and improve administrative efficiency and transparency.

The move comes against the backdrop of delays in TRB recruitments, with results of examinations and recruitment taking anywhere from six months to over a year to be published. The examinations also draw large numbers of candidates, ranging from around 25,000 to more than one lakh. Recently, more than 2.3 lakh working teachers appeared for the Special TET.

“The idea is to make the process easier for candidates and reduce the time between issuance of notifications and publication of results,” a senior TRB official said.

The reforms, many of which are nascent and still under discussion, will draw on best practices followed by other recruitment agencies and cover the process from notification to roster preparation and certificate verification. The current practice, however, will prevail in terms of the conduct of examinations.

A key change will be the introduction of one-time registration (OTR). At present, candidates have to enter their details afresh for every notification. Under the new system, candidates can register using their mobile number and access a dashboard, with details entered during the first application automatically used for subsequent applications. OTR is already used by state and union government agencies such as the TNPSC and the UPSC.

The board will also strengthen its online application support system with real-time helpline assistance, chat support, dynamic FAQs, step-by-step digital guidance, and instructional videos to help candidates submit applications and resolve queries, according to the school education department’s policy note.