Thanjavur locals oppose shopping complex near old bus stand, seek space for buses

THANJAVUR : Amid the demand for expansion of Thanjavur old bus stand to clear the congestion created by mini buses, the city corporation commenced work to build a shopping complex in the land available next to the bus stand.

The residents and TNSTC crews demanded the full utilisation of the land for expansion of the bus stand instead of building the shopping complex. Following the implementation of the New Comprehensive MiniBus Scheme from last year, the mini buses were also allowed to be operated from the Thanjavur old bus stand. Following this, over 70 mini buses are being operated from the bus stand besides the town bus services of the TNSTC and private operators causing congestion.

As passengers and the bus crews were facing difficulty, there was a demand to use the space adjacent to the old bus stand on RMH roadside to expand the bus stand to ease the congestion.

The city corporation started the work of building a shopping complex in the vacant space and the project has been named as “Extension of old bus stand and construction of shopping complex”. The project cost is said to be around Rs 8 crore.

K Manikandan, AIADMK councilor of ward number 41 said already the old bus stand premises and the surroundings are congested due to the operation of mini buses and share auto-rickshaws. “We could provide separate bays for mini buses, share autos in the space where extension is being taken place. For this, there should be no shopping complex so that enough space is available,” Manikandan said.