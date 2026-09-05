Thousands of jellyfish wash ashore along Ramnad coast

RAMANATHAPURAM: Thousands of blue button jellyfish have washed ashore along several kilometers of the stretch between Mukundarayar Chathiram and Dhanushkodi in Ramanathapuram district, drawing the attention of locals and tourists.

The unusual sight made beach visitors on Friday curious to stop by and examine what appeared like small blue buttons spread across the shore at first sight.

Scientists from ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, Mandapam unit, said the beaching was a natural phenomenon caused by strong offshore winds and rough sea conditions.

A senior scientist said around seven species of jellyfish are commonly found in the waters around the region. The species washed ashore has been identified as Porpita porpita, a hydrozoan commonly known as the blue button jellyfish.

The species is widely found in the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay, the scientist said, adding that such mass beaching occurs annually along several parts of the Indian coast. “We have inspected the beaching. Such incidents are normal during windy sea conditions,” the scientist said.

Local resident A Prabhu said, “We saw hundreds of tiny button-like objects spread across the shore. Only after taking a closer look did we realise they were jellyfish.”

Experts explained that strong winds and prevailing currents can push the small organisms towards the shore. The phenomenon does not necessarily indicate any unusual change in marine conditions, they said. Earlier in 2025 different type of jelly fish had washed ashore in Ariyaman beach.