TN government announces ₹3 lakh aid for families of four students killed in Namakkal road accident

NAMAKKAL: The Tamil Nadu government has announced financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the four students who were killed in a road accident near Elachipalayam in Namakkal on Thursday evening.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and had directed this compensation to the victims’ kin from the CM’s Public Relief Fund.

Acting on the Chief Minister’s directions, Namakkal Collector L Madhubalan on Friday handed over cheques worth `3 lakh each to the families of the four deceased students, amounting to a total assistance of `12 lakh. The Collector also visited the families in person and offered his condolences.

The victims were identified as S Subitha Kalaiselvi (19), a second-year student of Tiruvalluvar Government Arts and Science College, Rasipuram; her younger sisters S Nivetha (17), a Class 11 student, and S Dhanushree (13), a Class 7 student; and their relative R Abinaya (12), a Class 6 student. The four were killed after the two-wheeler on which they were travelling was hit by a private college bus on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Elachipalayam police have arrested P Murugan (23), the bus driver. Further investigation is under way.