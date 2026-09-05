TVK calls allies for September 9 meet, asks Left to join government

CHENNAI: Four senior ministers of the ruling TVK called on state secretaries of the CPM and CPI and MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Friday and invited them for a meeting of the TVK alliance parties on September 9.
The TVK’s outreach comes after an eventful 117 days at the helm and a rising disquiet among allies over Vijay being projected as PM candidate and Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar’s circular on student protests.
CPI state secretary M Veerapandian hinted that an invitation to join the government was again extended by the ministerial team of N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, CTR Nirmal Kumar and A Rajmohan.
After the meeting with the ministers, Veerapandian told TNIE that the Left parties have extended support to the TVK government only to prevent President’s rule in the state. “We have taken a decision not to become part of the government.
Even on Friday, a similar proposal (to join the government) was mooted. However, on Saturday, at the Left parties’ meeting, the political views conveyed by the CM through the ministers will be discussed,” he said.
Left parties may keep away from Sept 9 meeting as well
The meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay. This is the second outreach of the ruling party to the Left outfits after they stayed away from the first coordination meeting of the alliance parties on July 1.
Veerapandian said that though the Left parties are firm on their stand to stay off the TVK ministry, since the ruling party has conveyed certain political views to us, it is our duty to place them before our office-bearers for discussion. Sources said the Left parties may keep away from the September 9 meeting as well.
When contacted, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam maintained that it was a courtesy call, and the ministers apologised for the instruction given by the chief secretary to take steps to prevent students and youth from taking part in protests and the circular issued by Gujiliyamparai tahsildar for collecting details of the members of the Left parties in his jurisdiction. “Tomorrow (Saturday), the Left parties’ meeting is there. We will discuss the issues there,” he added.
After meeting the ministers, Vaiko praised the TVK government’s performance during the past four months and, particularly, the speeches of the CM in the Assembly.
Nirmal Kumar spoke to IUML leader Kader Mohideen, who is in Tiruchy, over the telephone and extended an invitation to him. The TVK ministers are expected to call TNCC president Manickam Tagore on Saturday and extend an invitation. Sources said an invitation would have been extended to VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, who is in New Delhi now.