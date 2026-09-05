TVK calls allies for September 9 meet, asks Left to join government

CHENNAI: Four senior ministers of the ruling TVK called on state secretaries of the CPM and CPI and MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Friday and invited them for a meeting of the TVK alliance parties on September 9.

The TVK’s outreach comes after an eventful 117 days at the helm and a rising disquiet among allies over Vijay being projected as PM candidate and Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar’s circular on student protests.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian hinted that an invitation to join the government was again extended by the ministerial team of N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, CTR Nirmal Kumar and A Rajmohan.

After the meeting with the ministers, Veerapandian told TNIE that the Left parties have extended support to the TVK government only to prevent President’s rule in the state. “We have taken a decision not to become part of the government.

Even on Friday, a similar proposal (to join the government) was mooted. However, on Saturday, at the Left parties’ meeting, the political views conveyed by the CM through the ministers will be discussed,” he said.