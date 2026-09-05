Two Tasmac outlets in Gingee continue near schools despite government directive

VILLUPURAM: Two months of inaction by the district administration on closure of two consecutive Tasmac outlets have raised concern among residents of Alampoondi block near Gingee taluk in Villupuram on Tuesday.

Residents demanded the removal alleging that drunken men frequently create nuisance and disturb public peace. According to the residents, the two outlets bearing numbers 11598 and 11644, are situated just 10 feet apart, resulting in a large gathering of liquor consumers in the locality, particularly during the evening hours. They alleged that drunken men often create ruckus, causing inconvenience to the local community.

The residents demand that both Tasmac outlets be shifted from the area.

“If the authorities are unable to remove both shops, we at least want them to close one of them or shift both outlets to reduce the problems,” said R Mottiayan (55), a resident of Barathanthangal.

The area gets crowded from noon and becomes increasingly busy in the evening when students leave school. A government higher secondary school is located near the outlets, while a private school is also within 150 metres. Residents said this meant students were regularly exposed to drunken men in the area.

Though the issue was already flagged by residents in June, when the government announced to close Tasmac outlets near schools and colleges, places of worship and hospitals, no action has been taken so far.

Albert Velankanni, an advocate (50), and human rights activist from Gingee told TNIE, "We urged the authorities to take immediate steps to remove the outlets as it has a direct impact on the well-being of school children and residents in the locality. What is stopping the government from shutting these outlets? Should the profit of liquor sales come at the cost of ruining children's environment?"