Two TVK cadres among three killed as tempo hits two bikes

CUDDALORE: Two TVK cadres were among the three killed when a mini tempo collided with two motorcycles on a four-lane flyover at C Mutlur on the bypass road near Chidambaram on Friday morning.

The deceased were A Kugan (24), a TVK camp secretary and electrician; R Kalarajan (41), a TVK branch secretary; and M Ajith Kumar (29).

Kugan and Kalarajan travelled to Chidambaram on Friday morning in search of work.

As they could not find work, they were returning home. At the same time, Ajith Kumar was travelling on another bike on the same road. When the two vehicles reached the flyover, a mini tempo from behind hit the them one after another.

All three sustained injuries and were taken to the Cuddalore Government Medical College Hospital. However, all three succumbed to injuries.