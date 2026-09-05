Youth arrested for killing woman pregnant with his seven-month foetus

SALEM: A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a 23-year-old woman pregnant with his child, following a dispute over their marriage, after police investigating her death found his involvement in the case.

Police arrested M Amasi (26) of Kanniyampatti in the death of Gokila, who was seven months pregnant and was found dead inside a sack dumped in a farm well near Konganapuram on Thursday.

According to police, Amasi, who was allegedly responsible for Gokila’s pregnancy, had taken her along with him after assuring her that he would marry her. A few days later, he allegedly informed Gokila’s parents that she was missing, after which they lodged a complaint with Konganapuram police.

During the investigation into Gokila’s death, police suspected Amasi’s involvement and took him into custody for questioning.

During questioning, Amasi allegedly admitted to killing Gokila and dumping her body, police said. Subsequently, police arrested Amasi. Further investigation is under way.