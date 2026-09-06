33 suspended for closing Tasmac shops; Minister K Vignesh says govt will not bow down

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Tasmac Managing Director K Nanthakumar confirmed that the supervisors were suspended but declined to comment further.

According to a Tasmac document shared by Tamil Nadu Tasmac Employees Union, affiliated with AITUC, the 33 supervisors were suspended for failing to open their shops after 1 pm on Thursday and not reporting for duty until 5 pm on Friday despite being served notices. The union said the employees had closed the outlets and staged a protest outside the Kancheepuram South District Manager’s office.

Union state president N Periasamy told TNIE that while employees agreed that customers should not be charged above the MRP, the government must meet the expenses currently borne by workers if overcharging was to be eliminated.

He said, “The workers have to spend money out of their own pocket to hire staff and pay their salaries for pasting stickers and collecting empty bottles. They also have to pay rent for the space used to store the bottles.”

(With inputs from R Kirubakaran @ Coimbatore)