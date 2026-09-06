7-year-old boy dies after towel gets entangled around neck

CHENNAI: A seven-year-old boy died after a towel he was playing with got entangled around his neck at his house in Veppampattu near Tiruvallur on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as B Niranjan, a Class 2 student of a government school. Both his parents, Balaji and Saraswathi, work at private companies and the family had recently moved into the house at Balaji Nagar in Veppampattu.

According to police, the family was still arranging their belongings after moving into the house. The incident took place when the parents had gone out to buy essentials, leaving Niranjan and his elder brother Malesh (14) at home with their grandmother.

Police said Niranjan was playing with a towel tied to the window grill, using it as a makeshift swing. As a cot placed on the floor partly blocked the window, Niranjan reportedly lost his balance, causing the towel to tighten around his neck.

Malesh, who was sleeping in the same room, woke up after hearing Niranjan’s cries and alerted the parents, who rushed home. They took Niranjan to a nearby hospital, however, the doctors declared him brought dead. Sevvapet police registered a case under BNSS section 194 and sent the body to Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem.