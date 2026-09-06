Blast at Sattur cracker manufacturing unit site claims 33-year-old worker’s life

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 33-year-old worker died in an explosion at a cracker manufacturing unit near Sattur on Saturday.

The deceased was R Madasamy of Meenampatti.

Four persons, including three owners — M Jayalakshmi (55), the sister of Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu, and her two children M Selvamari and M Muraleeswaran — were booked in connection with the accident.

The blast occurred at around 7.20 am at the Chinnathambi Pyrotech located in Othaiyal panchayat. The unit has a DRO licence. Around five workers were engaged in manufacturing crackers during the incident, said sources.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the explosion occurred due to friction while chemicals were being mixed in the chemical mixing room. The probe also found that the unit had violated government safety norms by not providing workers with safety equipment. The accident allegedly occurred when workers were asked to increase cracker production.

Three rooms including two chemical rooms were gutted in the fire and one workshed was partially damaged. A load vehicle was also damaged in the accident

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Sattur and Ezhayirampannai doused the fire. The Sattur Taluk Police registered a case against the owners: M Jeyalakshmi, M Selvamari, M Muraleesawaran and supervisor Surya Prakash. Surya has been arrested.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and announced a solatium of Rs 4 lakh.