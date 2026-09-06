Boy dies of electrocution on PHC campus in Tiruvallur district

CHENNAI: A Class 6 student died of electrocution after allegedly coming in contact with a defunct high-mast lamp post on the premises of the Gummidipoondi Government Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Tiruvallur district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as M Kowshik (12), son of a construction worker from Kottaikarai in Gummidipoondi. The incident occurred when he had gone to the PHC premises on his bicycle to play, as Saturday was a school holiday.

According to police, light rain was reported in the area at the time. While Kowshik was playing near the old outpatient department building inside the PHC campus, he came into contact with a high-mast lamp post that allegedly had an electrical leakage. He collapsed along with his bicycle and suffered severe burn injuries. He died on the spot, police said.

His body was later sent to the Ponneri Government Hospital for postmortem examination. The Gummidipoondi police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation.

Following the incident, residents staged a protest outside the Gummidipoondi PHC, demanding compensation for the student’s family and action against those responsible for the alleged negligence.

Tahsildar Balaji and police officials held discussions with the protesters and assured them that appropriate action would be taken against those responsible. Subsequently, the protesters dispersed around 7.30 pm.