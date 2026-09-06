Keralam's Thrissur car crash crushes dreams of eight Tamil Nadu students

MADURAI/DINDIGUL: Grief enveloped Dindigul and Madurai districts as the news broke that eight students from a private engineering college in Dindigul lost their lives after their car crashed into a stationary truck in Thrissur district of Kerala late on Friday night.

The dead students were: I Suriya (20) from Adiyanoothu (Dindigul); K Yuvasanjith (21) from Anna Nagar in Athikombai (Dindigul); N Jeeva (20) from VT Patti (Dindigul); G Santhosh (20) from Navinipatti (Madurai); R Prasanna (20) from Viraganoor (Madurai); J Joshua Hilson (20) from Old Vilangudi (Madurai); M Murali (20) of Ayyankottai, Vadipatti (Madurai); and V Viswa (20) from Omalur (Salem).

Yuvasanjith's father M Karthikeyan is a financier and a prominent personality in Athikombai Panchayat in Oddanchatram.

Speaking to TNIE, Karthikeyan said, "My elder son Yuvasanjith wanted to pursue a career in the construction industry. Though I was reluctant, later I accepted. He was enrolled in a private engineering college in Dindigul district. On Friday morning, he mentioned that would go for a tour of Kerala with his friends. I allowed him as it was a holiday. He left the house in the afternoon, and promised to return on Saturday evening. Unfortunately, we received a telephonic call from the police in Kerala."