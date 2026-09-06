Madras HC orders shops, establishments to display names on signage in Tamil by November 1

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has set a November 1 deadline for shops and establishments to display their names in Tamil on their signage, in addition to English.

Justice K Surender passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by the Mumbai-based Retailers Association of India in 2025, seeking a year’s time to make the change. “Since one year has already lapsed, the petitioners are directed to complete the changing of the name boards on or before November 1, 2026, as a last chance,” he said in a recent order.

The judge warned that action could be taken by authorities concerned if the court order was not complied with. He recorded the submission of the petitioners that they would comply and follow the orders passed in this regard but sought three months’ time.

The retailers’ association had challenged the order of the labour and skill development department, issued on June 11, 2025, for shops to display their names in Tamil, apart from English. It had sought the court to quash the order of the department and grant one year’s time for changing the names as per the Rules and Regulations of Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Rules, 1948.