Mission on to capture one more tiger in Gudalur

COIMBATORE: Officials of the Gudalur Forest Division are making efforts to capture another tiger reported in the Vimalagiri area of Nambalakottai in the Gudalur Forest Range.

As part of the operation, two cages have been installed and 25 camera traps deployed to monitor the animal's movements and facilitate its capture. Forest officials clarified that the tiger being tracked in Vimalagiri is different from the man-eater that killed two people at Lauriston in the O-Valley forest range.

In both cases, Chief Wildlife Warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra has issued orders to capture the animals.

In Vimalagiri, the tiger has frequently been venturing into residential areas, even during the daytime. It has also killed a few cattle after entering areas such as Makkamoola, Ambalakadu and Vimalagiri. The tiger was reportedly seen roaming close to a primary school, while local residents have frequently shared photographs of the animal after it entered residential areas about a week ago.