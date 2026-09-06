Rods jutting out of under-construction median threaten motorists in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: As beautification works on the centre medians of Karur Bypass Road and Major Saravanan Road has come to a halt due to poor coordination among Tiruchy corporation officials, partially demolished medians are left with sharp exposed rods protruding onto the carriageway. This poses a serious safety risk to commuters, particularly motorists.

The corporation plans to beautify medians on 25 roads in the city by widening existing structures and creating space for ornamental plants. In the first phase, works were planned on 12 major roads covering 9 km through private contractors. The existing medians on the Karur Bypass Road in the city and Major Saravanan Road were being demolished to make way for wider structures capable of accommodating ornamental plants and advertising boards, sources said.

During the August 27 council meeting, several councillors strongly objected to the works and questioned the decision to reduce road space on stretches that are already prone to congestion. They also expressed concern that advertising boards could eventually be installed on the medians, potentially distracting motorists and increasing the risk of accidents. The issue has also raised questions over expenditure, particularly as both roads had undergone earlier median-related works.

According to sources, the 1.25-km redevelopment of the Karur Bypass Road, including a centre median with high-beam lighting, storm-water drains and pedestrian facilities, was taken up at Rs 7.75 crore. On Major Saravanan Road, the existing median was demolished and replaced with a new ornamental median in 2022 at Rs 23 lakh.