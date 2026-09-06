Stanzin, first female officer from remote Ladakh mountains, among 342 inducted into Army

CHENNAI: Twenty-four-year-old Stanzin Tsangyang travelled from the remote mountains of Zanskar to Chennai to begin a journey that none in her home district had undertaken before. On Saturday, she became the first officer from Zanskar district in Ladakh to be commissioned into the Indian Army.

Her parents, Tundup Tsering, a teacher and Rigzin Ladol, travelled from Ladakh to witness the passing-out parade at the Officers Training Academy. Dressed in traditional attire, they stood proudly alongside their daughter and relatives after the ceremony. “There was no one in our district to guide us,” Stanzin rued, pointing to the lack of an established pathway for young people in the region aspiring to become officers.

“This is our first time in Chennai, and it is all because of our daughter. I am proud she is contributing to the nation,” her father said. Stanzin left home at a young age to study at Lamdon Model School in Leh, spending nearly 14 years in a hostel. Her academic performance lead her to Tezpur University in Assam, where she studied mechanical engineering.

It was at the university that she joined the National Cadet Corps. “I came to know through the NCC that I could join the Army as an officer,” she said.