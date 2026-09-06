Tamil Nadu doesn’t have a leader for PM role: Venkatesan

As BJP attempts to increase its presence in Tamil Nadu after the Assembly election, the party’s newly appointed national secretary from TN, M Venkatesan, says it remains focused on building its organisation and is confident of forming the government in the state by 2031. In an interview with Subashini Vijayakumar, he discusses the party’s roadmap and prospects in Tamil Nadu. Edited excerpts:
What is your vision for the party in the next few years?
We believe Tamil Nadu needs a BJP government for economic development and to prevent divisive politics. Our state president has charted a path towards this. To mark 25 years of the Modi government, from September 17 to October 17, we will take the achievements of the Modi government to the people and undertake service activities such as planting trees and providing water facilities in villages that lack them.
How is the party preparing for the local body elections? Will the alliance with AIADMK continue?
The state and national leadership will decide on the alliance. Our focus now is to prepare all our cadre to contest and strengthen the party at the grassroots through service activities and by taking our principles to the people.
BJP has strongly opposed DMK and Dravidian politics. Now that TVK is in power, will BJP oppose both parties?
BJP will oppose parties that are against the nation. We have seen how bad DMK’s governance has been over the last five years. We will also oppose the TVK government whenever it takes anti-people decisions or fails to fulfil its promises.
CM Vijay said he won’t take an unnecessarily confrontational approach with the Centre. Will BJP’s opposition to TVK be issue-based?
We will oppose them whenever their policies go against our principles or the interests of the people. BJP treats all states equally. Even if TVK does not press for them, the Centre will bring schemes to Tamil Nadu.
There is talk of Vijay as a PM candidate. Do you think Tamil Nadu can produce a PM—from BJP or another party?
When a leader from Tamil Nadu with patriotism and love for the people emerges, we will be the first to welcome him. But the time is not ripe, and leaders who can take up that role are yet to emerge from Tamil Nadu.
There is a perception that many cadre who have joined Annamalai’s We The Leaders movement were with BJP. How will you deal with this?
Some have gone there, but some are returning because they do not like it there. We The Leaders is not our enemy. But if they oppose the nation or our policies, we will counter them. The same applies to everyone, including Annamalai anna.