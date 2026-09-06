Tamil Nadu doesn’t have a leader for PM role: Venkatesan

As BJP attempts to increase its presence in Tamil Nadu after the Assembly election, the party’s newly appointed national secretary from TN, M Venkatesan, says it remains focused on building its organisation and is confident of forming the government in the state by 2031. In an interview with Subashini Vijayakumar, he discusses the party’s roadmap and prospects in Tamil Nadu. Edited excerpts:

What is your vision for the party in the next few years?

We believe Tamil Nadu needs a BJP government for economic development and to prevent divisive politics. Our state president has charted a path towards this. To mark 25 years of the Modi government, from September 17 to October 17, we will take the achievements of the Modi government to the people and undertake service activities such as planting trees and providing water facilities in villages that lack them.

How is the party preparing for the local body elections? Will the alliance with AIADMK continue?

The state and national leadership will decide on the alliance. Our focus now is to prepare all our cadre to contest and strengthen the party at the grassroots through service activities and by taking our principles to the people.

BJP has strongly opposed DMK and Dravidian politics. Now that TVK is in power, will BJP oppose both parties?

BJP will oppose parties that are against the nation. We have seen how bad DMK’s governance has been over the last five years. We will also oppose the TVK government whenever it takes anti-people decisions or fails to fulfil its promises.