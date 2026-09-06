Tamil Nadu’s urban development bodies may get full-time heads

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has made a proposal to appoint full-time chairmen and member secretaries for Urban Development Authorities (UDAs), replacing the district collector, who is the ex-officio chairman of the statutory body, according to a recently published state government gazette notification. The provision has been included in the Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which was tabled in the Assembly on September 1.

The Bill seeks to amend Section 9-F of the TN Town and Country Planning Act, 1971. The amendment proposes to retain the district collector as a member of the statutory body.

The Statement of Objects and Reasons stated that full-time leadership is intended to ensure greater focus, continuity and accountability in spatial planning, infrastructure and land development, implementation of development schemes, and regulation of urban growth.

Besides, the Bill proposes changes to the approval process for development of wetlands in non-planning areas. The amendment seeks to do away with the requirement of obtaining the collector’s concurrence, leaving the director of the town and country planning to grant permission to the local authority. The government said the additional requirement had caused delays in processing planning permission applications.

Meanwhile, according to an August 28 gazette notification, the state government proposed to procure 1,562 tonnes of green gram under the Price Support Scheme during the Kharif Marketing Season 2026-27, equivalent to 25% of the expected production of 6,250 tonnes. The centre-fixed MSP is Rs 87.8 per kg, against the market price of Rs 70-78 per kg.