Tender scam: DVAC raids 30 places linked to former minister Nehru

TIRUCHY/CHENNAI/COIMBATORE/TIRUPPUR/ERODE: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) searched 30 locations across five cities on Saturday in a case registered over alleged irregularities in tenders awarded by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department during the previous DMK regime. Properties linked to former minister and Tiruchy West MLA KN Nehru and his brother were among those searched.

Sources said the raids were based on a communication sent by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to state authorities on December 3, 2025, alleging large-scale manipulation of MAWS tenders. The ED had said that at least Rs 1,020 crore was collected as bribes and commissions through manipulation of contracts.

The searches in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Erode, and Tiruppur resulted in the seizure of 241 documents related to the alleged irregularities and electronic evidence, DVAC said in a release.

The case invokes provisions relating to criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and cheating under the IPC and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, besides Sections 7, 7A, 8, 9, 12 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The December communication from ED was the second of three reports the directorate had sent regarding alleged irregularities in the MAWS department. Its first report concerned alleged bribes in recruitment, based on which the Madras High Court directed the DVAC in February to register a First Information Report. The agency registered the case in June, following which the court temporarily restrained further proceedings.