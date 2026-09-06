Water released from Kallanai for cultivating samba, thaladi paddy crop in delta districts

THANJAVUR: Even as the sluices of the Grand Anaicut (Kallanai) were operated and water flowed into the Cauvery, Vennaru, Grand Anaicut and Kollidam rivers on Sunday, it is expected that more than 12.68 lakh acres would be covered under Samba and Thaladi paddy in the Cauvery delta districts.

The water released from Mettur belatedly on September 1, against the customary date of June 12, reached Kallanai on Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, Ministers R Vinoth, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, and Minorities Welfare Minister A M Shahjahan operated the sluice gates and released water into the Cauvery River.

Later, the ministers also operated the sluice gates of Vennaru river, Grand Anaicut Canal and Kollidam River. The ministers, officials and farmers gathered at Kallanai also showered flower petals and paddy seeds on the water gushing out from the regulators.

Earlier, special poojas were held at the Anjaneyar temple on the banks of the Kollidam river, the Adhi Vinayakar temple in the park, and the Karuppannasamy temple on the banks of the Cauvery.

Initially, 1,000 cusecs of water was released in each of the rivers, the Cauvery and Vennaru. Moreover, 500 cusecs each was released into Grand Anaicut and Kollidam rivers. This would be stepped up as and when the water realisation at Kallanai increased, officials said.