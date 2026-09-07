22 devotees injured after van overturns near Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: As many as 22 devotees from Tirunelveli district were injured after a tourist van overturned at a hairpin bend near Periyanaickenpalayam, on the outskirts of Coimbatore, on Sunday evening.

The injured devotees were admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

According to police sources, a group of 22 devotees, all men from Tirunelveli district, had travelled in the tourist van to Palamalai Ranganathar Temple, located on a hilltop near Periyanaickenpalayam, to take part in voluntary temple cleaning service.

After completing the work at the temple on Sunday afternoon, they started their journey back to their native place. When the van reached the third hairpin bend from the temple, it allegedly went out of control and overturned onto the roadside after its brakes reportedly failed.

Following the incident, police and forest department personnel reached the spot and rescued the devotees from the vehicle. They were subsequently taken to a private hospital by ambulance for treatment,”sources added.

Periyanaickenpalayam police are investigating the incident.