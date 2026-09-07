26-year-old man killed in collision involving Tamil Nadu Minister Jagadeeswari's car near Chennai

A 26-year-old man, identified as Iraiyanbu, was killed in a road accident after the two-wheeler he was riding collided with a car belonging to Tamil Nadu minister Jagadeeswari in Kattankulathur near Chennai.

Jagadeeshwari is the Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment.

According to reports, the minister’s vehicle was heading towards Chennai when the accident occurred.

Iraiyanbu, who was riding the two-wheeler, sustained severe injuries in the collision and died at the scene.

The car driver has been arrested.

Senior police sources said the minister was not in the car at the time of the accident. The personal vehicle was travelling along with the minister’s convoy, which was heading towards Chennai as Jagadeeswari was scheduled to attend the Legislative Assembly.

The car was registered in the minister’s name. Police arrested its 28-year-old driver, Chinna Agni, a resident of Madurai.

The Maraimalai Nagar Traffic Investigation Wing police seized the car and registered a case against Agni under Sections 281 (rash and negligent driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is under way.